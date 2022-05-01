Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,157 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $52.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

