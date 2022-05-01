Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Progyny worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,026 shares of company stock worth $23,486,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

