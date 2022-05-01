Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $78,839,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

