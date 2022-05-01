Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Clarivate worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLVT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.