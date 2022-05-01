Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.15. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

