Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 37.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.