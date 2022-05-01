Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,282 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

