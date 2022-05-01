Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 42,196 Shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 30.79% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

MID opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $62.66.

