Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,554 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of IDACORP worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.