Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,046 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

