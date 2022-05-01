Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

PHYS opened at $14.97 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

