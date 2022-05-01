Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

