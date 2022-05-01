Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Campus Communities worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,886,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,524,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

ACC opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

