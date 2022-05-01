Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

