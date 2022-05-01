Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

DBX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.