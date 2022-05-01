Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Stericycle worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

