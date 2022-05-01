Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.38 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

