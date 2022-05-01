Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

