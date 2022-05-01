Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

