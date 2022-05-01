Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

