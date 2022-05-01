Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

