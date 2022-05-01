Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

