Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

