Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

