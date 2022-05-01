Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

BC stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

