Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,834 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $989,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

