Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,303 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPX FLOW worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.