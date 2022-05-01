Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,370 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of EVERTEC worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,545,000 after buying an additional 53,017 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.40 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

