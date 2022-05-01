Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,890 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

NYSE:VLO opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $116.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

