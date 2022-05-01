Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 95,097 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canon by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 569,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

