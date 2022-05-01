Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,441.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,602.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,161.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

