Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,074 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.