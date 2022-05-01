Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,662 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.