Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,256 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

