Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,013 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.