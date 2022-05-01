Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Essent Group worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,019,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,642,000 after buying an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

