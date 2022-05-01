Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

NYSE EQNR opened at $34.08 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

