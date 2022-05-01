Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

