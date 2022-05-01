Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Essent Group worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 388.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

