Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.66

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 31730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

