Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 2,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 416,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

ETD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $600.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

