Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eventbrite by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 204.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eventbrite by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 40.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $57,508,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

