EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

