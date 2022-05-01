Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $98.98. Approximately 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 282,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Exponent alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.