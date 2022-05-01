Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.