Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.00.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $363.48 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

