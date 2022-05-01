Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Lowered to €38.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($51.61) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FURCF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($56.99) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

