Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($191.18) to £140 ($178.43) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG opened at $124.71 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.25 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $152.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

