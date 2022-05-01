Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.05% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDMO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

FDMO stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.