Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,273,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,866,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HMTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
