Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,273,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,866,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

